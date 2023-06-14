Orrick latest law firm to trim jobs, delay associate start dates

Summary

June 13(Reuters) - Law firm Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe said on Tuesday that it is laying off lawyers and staff in a 6% reduction of its global workforce, citing a "convergence of market forces."

The San Francisco-founded, technology-focused law firm is eliminating about 40 associates and 50 staff members, a spokesperson confirmed.

The firm is responding to "reduced client demand in some areas related to market uncertainty and the impact of technology, data and the evolving workplace," Orrick said in a statement.

A firm spokesperson said the layoff affects employees within and outside the U.S.

Orrick said it has also deferred the start date for incoming associates to January 16, 2024. The first-year associates will receive a $15,000 stipend and an additional stipend for health insurance, the firm said.

The American Lawyer first reported Orrick's layoff and start date deferral.

Orrick is the latest U.S. law firm to publicly confirm cutting lawyers, staff or both in recent months. At least 10 large firms have revealed layoffs since November, with many citing economic conditions.

Many large firms staffed up to handle client demand for corporate deals and other legal work in 2021 and early 2022 as the global M&A market reached new heights. Now, firms are navigating the drop in demand as the deal-making environment has cooled.

The absence of widespread layoffs and the strategy of using deferred start dates instead of rescinded offers indicate that law firm leaders are hopeful that corporate deal work will pick up again, legal recruiters have said.

Law firms that cater primarily to technology clients, including Orrick, have so far been the firms to postpone start dates for incoming associates.

Cooley last week offered some incoming corporate associates the option to delay their start dates by a year in exchange of a $100,000 stipend, or otherwise start in January with the possibility of being assigned to a different practice group.

Fenwick & West said two weeks ago that incoming corporate and technology transactions associates will not start until January, while entry-level litigation and tax associates will start as planned in October. The associates who start in January will receive a $15,000 stipend.

Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, which laid off 10% of U.S. attorneys, paralegals and staff in April, said at the time that incoming associates may have start dates deferred on a case-by-case basis. A firm spokesperson did not respond to recent requests for an update on the status of any deferrals.

Orrick combined with much smaller Washington, D.C., law firm Buckley in February, bringing its lawyer headcount to about 1,150 at the time.











