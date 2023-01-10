Orrick partner joins midsize law firm Becker as international practice chair















(Reuters) - Fort Lauderdale-based midsize firm Becker & Poliakoff has hired a former Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe partner in New York to chair its international practice group for Europe and Latin America.

Gabriel Monzon-Cortarelli will be a shareholder in the firm's corporate practice and will also spend time working in Milan. He said he will focus on foreign direct investment into the United States.

Monzon-Cortarelli said he was drawn to Becker because of its international practice growth plans. For almost two decades, he has been helping Italian companies do business in the U.S. and will continue this on behalf of Becker, he said.

"We will also focus to develop European investment into the United States from other European Union and non-EU countries like Spain, Switzerland, Germany, and Latin America," he said.

He said the firm, which has offices in Florida, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C., does not have immediate plans for international offices.

Gary Rosen, managing shareholder of 140-attorney Becker, said in a statement that Monzon-Cortarelli's addition will assist the firm's international business development goals.

Monzon-Cortarelli said he is bringing his entire book of business over to Becker, though he declined to name specific clients.

A representative from Orrick thanked Monzon-Cortarelli for his contributions and wished him well.



