Orrick poaches Jenner & Block data privacy partner in London

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe said Monday it has added a partner to its cyber, privacy and data innovation practice from Chicago-founded Jenner & Block in London.

Kelly Hagedorn advises clients on white-collar and cross-border fraud investigations, as per a statement by Orrick. She also works on regulatory compliance, assisting clients with British and European data protection laws, Orrick said.

Thousands of companies across the U.S. and Europe have been in limbo after Europe’s top court threw out two transatlantic data-sharing agreements between the U.S. and the EU, with a preliminary version of a third deal now in the spotlight.

The demand for clarity on laws regulating data sharing and use has led to law firms bulking up their data privacy practices.

Mayer Brown on Monday added veteran privacy and cybersecurity lawyer Dominique Shelton Leipzig from Perkins Coie in Los Angeles. Cooley added privacy partner Michael Egan from Baker McKenzie in Washington, D.C., last week.

Hagedorn has also previously worked at UK’s top fraud watchdog, the Serious Fraud Office, Orrick said.

Managing partner of Jenner & Block’s London office Charlie Lightfoot wished Kelly well in her new role on Monday.

