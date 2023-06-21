Orrick public finance team joins Jackson Walker in Houston

June 21 (Reuters) - Texas-founded law firm Jackson Walker has hired a five-partner public finance-focused group from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe in Houston, the firm said Tuesday.

Partners Rick Witte, Todd Brewer, Tanya Fischer, Hoang Vu and Russell Miller advise traditional governmental entities, nonprofit organizations and financial institutions, Jackson Walker said.

Witte will lead a new public finance practice group at Jackson Walker. He formerly led the public finance practice at Andrews Kurth Kenyon, which is now Hunton Andrews Kurth.

He said in a statement that the team has admired Jackson Walker's position as a "go-to firm for doing business" in Texas.

Brewer said the team is looking forward to collaborating with the firm's established securities, corporate law, tax, banking, real estate, and bankruptcy teams.

Jackson Walker said the team has handled transactions totaling more than $200 billion.

“Adding this accomplished team propels Jackson Walker into the top ranks of Texas public finance,” said firm managing partner Wade Cooper in a statement.

A spokesperson for Orrick said the firm wished the group well. The San Francisco-founded firm still has 12 public finance attorneys in Houston, the spokesperson said.

