Orrick snags four-partner IP litigation group from Milbank

Companies

Companies Law firms Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe Llp Follow















(Reuters) - A group of life sciences-focused intellectual property litigators in Los Angeles has left Milbank and joined Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe's IP litigation team, which the firm says is one of its busiest practices.

The group's addition comes less than two months after Morgan, Lewis & Bockius hired a five-member patent prosecution team from rival Duane Morris in September. Earlier this year, BakerHostetler added 19 IP lawyers and legal professionals from Morgan Lewis.

Milbank's departing litigators, led by David Gindler, the former head of its intellectual property litigation and licensing group, will advise companies of all sizes on patent matters, according to Gindler.

San Francisco-founded Orrick has represented Gilead Sciences Inc, Kite Pharma and Johnson & Johnson for IP matters and is currently working on 14 trials, the firm said.

The new partners, Gindler, Gary Frischling, Lauren Drake and John Lu, successfully represented biotechnology company Genentech Inc in a patent fight over generic versions of its blockbuster cancer drug Rituxan, according to Gindler.

Clem Roberts, head of Orrick’s IP practice said in a statement that the firm has been intentional about growing all aspects of its life sciences capabilities since 2019, and this litigation group supports that goal.

Gindler said this holistic approach to supporting life sciences clients was one of the things that attracted the group.

The group joined Milbank in 2019 after practicing together at Irell & Manella, where Gindler was managing partner.

Gindler said he has spoken to all of his clients about the move and he is confident more of his colleagues will join the team at Orrick in the near future.

A representative from Milbank did not immediately return a request for comment.

Read more:

Litigator Alex Romain becomes latest to leave Irell for Milbank











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.