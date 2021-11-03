Orrick's first legal tech spinoff acquired by Brightflag

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The first company to spin out from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe's in-house technology lab has been acquired by legal spend management startup Brightflag, the company said on Wednesday.

The purchase marks a milestone for Orrick and spinout Joinder, as well as the first acquisition for Dublin, Ireland-founded Brightflag.

Joinder was co-founded by former Orrick partner Don Keller, who also has served as the company's CEO.

The software platform started as an internal system built by Orrick Labs, a team of technologists, for some of the firm's clients. Joinder then split off as an independent business that aims to assist corporate legal departments with activities like task and document management.

Joinder's product will be integrated with Brightflag's. Brightflag also markets its platform to in-house lawyers, including tools for matter management and legal spend management.

The company said it has raised $39.1 million in total funding from investors since its 2014 founding. Financial terms of the Joinder acquisition were not disclosed Wednesday.

Brightflag's customers include Syngenta Group, SAP and MongoDB Inc, according to the company.

Some large law firms have developed external-facing legal technology tools, but many keep these products only for internal use with clients.

Joinder became independent from San Francisco-founded Orrick in April.

Keller said that it's "not typical" for a company to be acquired so early on in its lifecycle. But the platform's initial development to serve Orrick clients prompted the team to build an "enterprise-scale product" that made it ready more quickly for an acquisition.

