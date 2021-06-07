Pack of firms direct Blackstone’s buy of data center operator

Summary

Summary Law firms QTS will delist from NYSE after deal closes

QTS taps longtime adviser Hogan Lovells, as well as Paul Weiss

June 7 (Reuters) - Hogan Lovells; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett are steering buyout firm Blackstone’s roughly $10 billion plans to scoop up data center operator QTS Realty Trust Inc, the companies said.

The deal, announced on Monday, comes after the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a transition to a remote working environment and demand for cloud services, which rely on data centers. QTS owns more than 7 million square feet of data center space throughout North America and Europe, according to the press release.

Blackstone’s acquisition of QTS is expected to wrap up in the second half of the year, after which QTS' shares will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The all-cash deal is valued at about $10 billion, including the assumption of QTS’ debt.

For help on the transaction, QTS has tapped longtime adviser Hogan Lovells, alongside Paul Weiss, as co-lead counsels.

The Hogan Lovells team includes corporate partners David Bonser and Paul Manca. Bonser previously led the team that advised the real estate company on its 2013 initial public offering, with Sidley Austin guiding the underwriters, according to regulatory filings.

Paul Weiss has tapped a team including corporate partners Matthew Abbott, Scott Barshay and Cullen Sinclair to aid QTS.

On the other side of the deal, Blackstone has again paired up with Simpson Thacher. The law firm’s team includes mergers and acquisitions partners Brian Stadler and Anthony Vernace.

Vernace has worked several deals for Blackstone in recent months, including its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of data provider International Data Group Inc and its investment in health care supplies maker Medline Industries Inc, according to firm press releases.

QTS’ financial advisers are Jefferies LLC and Morgan Stanley. They’re being represented by a Paul Hastings team including corporate partners Frank Lopez and Steve Camahort.

Blackstone’s financial advisers are Citigroup Global Markets Inc, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.

Blackstone’s latest acquisition is among the more than 22,630 M&A transactions, worth a combined nearly $2.5 trillion, to hit the public and private markets so far this year, according to data provider Refinitiv.

Simpson Thacher and Paul Weiss both rank among the top 10 firms that have worked on mergers and acquisitions this year based on total deal value, the data shows.

Read more:Blackstone to take QTS Realty Trust private in $10 bln dealBlackstone, Carlyle consortium reach deal to buy Medline