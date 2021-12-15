Novartis Pharma, Kaiser Permanente look to their own for new top lawyers

Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen at the company's plant in the northern Swiss town of Stein, Switzerland October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Kaiser Permanente both promoted attorneys from within this week to lead their legal departments.

Novartis AG's pharmaceutical business confirmed Wednesday in an email that it has appointed John Kuckelman, currently the legal chief at subsidiary Novartis Gene Therapies, as its general counsel as of Jan. 1.

Kuckelman will replace Roy Papatheodorou, who is leaving Swiss-based Novartis Pharmaceuticals to take over Sanofi SA’s general counsel role in February. Kuckelman will report to Novartis Pharmaceuticals president Marie-France Tschudin and Karen Hale, who is the chief legal officer of Novartis AG.

Kuckelman is a former general counsel at Elanco Animal Health Inc. He was also an in-house attorney at Eli Lilly and Co and practiced at Shook, Hardy & Bacon.

Oakland, California-based Kaiser Permanente said Tuesday it has elevated its chief compliance and privacy officer Vanessa Benavides to chief legal officer for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals.

Benavides joined the company more than six years ago from Tenet Healthcare Corp, where she was last chief compliance officer.

She will assume the top lawyer role on Dec. 26 from Mark Zemelman, who is retiring after 30 years at the company, according to Kaiser Permanente.

