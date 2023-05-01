Partner group leaves Lewis Brisbois to launch new law firm















(Reuters) - A group of at least eight partners has left law firm Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, including national labor and employment chair John Barber, to start a new firm.

Barber and seven other labor and employment lawyers based in California have left Lewis Brisbois, a firm spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The Los Angeles-founded firm, which has about 1,700 lawyers, said in a Sunday announcement that a group of partners has left to "open a start-up firm." The Sunday statement named Elior Shiloh as the firm's new labor and employment chair without specifying Barber's departure.

The spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for additional details on the other partners leaving the firm. The total size of the group leaving is unknown.

Jeffrey Ranen, who was a national vice chair of the labor and employment practice, appears to be part of the group. Along with Barber, his online biography no longer appears on Lewis Brisbois' website.

Barber did not immediately comment, and Ranen did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The domain name BarberRanen.com was registered April 10, online records show.

Other California partners whose online biographies appear to have been taken down include Melissa Daugherty, whose LinkedIn profile says she is vice chair of the employment practice and chair of the ADA compliance and defense practice; and Katherine Den Bleyker and William Sung, co-chairs of the wage and hour class action practice.

Lewis Brisbois co-chairman Bob Smith said in the Sunday statement the firm thanks the lawyers and wishes them well.

The departures come just four months after 44 cybersecurity lawyers and business professionals left for Atlanta-founded labor and employment law firm Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete. Sean Hoar, former chair of Lewis Brisbois’ cybersecurity and data privacy practice, leads the team at 210-attorney Constangy.

Lewis Brisbois in February hired a new cybersecurity group, poaching six attorneys from Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker including co-chair Robert Walker. In April, the firm added another co-chair when it rehired Kamran Salour away from Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders.

