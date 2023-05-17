Partner pair leaves law firm Stroock as exits mount















(Reuters) - Two more partners have departed U.S. law firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan as the firm struggles with retention and eyes a potential merger.

Miami-based litigation partners Laura Besvinick and Julie Nevins left Stroock for London-founded Clyde & Co, according to court records and an update to the UK firm's website on Wednesday.

Besvinick, an insurance litigator who was managing partner of New York-founded Stroock's Miami office, and Nevins, who litigates complex commercial disputes including insurance coverage, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Spokespeople for Clyde & Co did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A Stroock spokesperson did not immediately comment.

New York-founded Stroock has been in talks to merge with Boston-founded Nixon Peabody, according to media reports and a source familiar with the matter.

Nixon Peabody and Stroock have declined to confirm that they are in merger talks. Stroock said in a recent statement that growth is the firm's "number one priority" and that it would announce any combination or other plan "as appropriate."

Stroock lost a 43-lawyer restructuring group to Paul Hastings in March 2022. The team accounted for 29% of Stroock's revenue in 2021, a firm leader said at the time.

The firm has seen other groups of partners across practice areas exit for other firms over the past two months. A five-lawyer intellectual property litigation group in New York joined Schulte Roth & Zabel in April, including the co-chair of Stroock's patent litigation practice.

Earlier this month, 10 Stroock consumer financial services lawyers left for Morgan, Lewis & Bockius in several offices. A trio of private client services lawyers, including Stroock practice chair Anita Rosenbloom, joined McDermott, Will & Emery last week.

Clyde & Co, which has 2,400 lawyers globally, opened its Miami office in 2015 through the acquisition of a local litigation firm. It has launched 15 U.S. offices since arriving in the United States in 2006.

Earlier this month, a group of 20 insurance lawyers left Clyde & Co to start their own firm.

