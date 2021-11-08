Partner pay watch: Greenberg Traurig nominee for N.J. U.S. attorney

The logo of law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP is seen in their office in Washington, D.C., September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The co-leader of Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office and the Biden administration pick to serve as the state's top federal prosecutor reported receiving nearly $2.7 million in partner income since last year, ethics filings released on Monday show.

Philip Sellinger, whose clients include major technology, consumer and telecommunications companies, was nominated last month to be U.S. attorney for New Jersey. His financial disclosure and ethics agreement were submitted as part of the confirmation process in the U.S. Senate.

Disclosures can offer a window into compensation and client matters at major law firms and provide a roadmap of where enforcement officials and regulatory leaders might face questions about whether to recuse in a matter. Financial disclosures capture income from the prior year up to the date of the filing of the form.

Sellinger, a former co-chair of Greenberg Traurig' global litigation practice, did not immediately return a message on Monday seeking comment.

He provided legal services to clients including Microsoft Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Live Nation, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc and Canon Inc. Newly arriving enforcement and regulatory leaders are generally prohibited from immediately touching matters involving former clients and firms absent an ethics waiver.

Sellinger earlier held leadership positions at New Jersey-founded firm Sills Cummis & Gross, including co-chair of the litigation department. Sellinger was an assistant U.S. attorney in New Jersey in the early 1980s. He is a 1979 graduate of New York University School of Law.

Profits per equity partner at Greenberg Traurig increased last year to $1.91 million, according to The American Lawyer. Revenue per lawyer was flat at $797,000.

Former Trump-era New Jersey U.S. attorney Craig Carpenito in January joined King & Spalding as a white-collar partner. Carpenito earlier was a partner at Alston & Bird.

