Partner pay watch: Kirkland alum Susan Davies, now in DOJ policy office

(Reuters) - Susan Davies, a former Kirkland & Ellis partner and Obama White House lawyer, recorded earning nearly $5.5 million in partnership share since last year, according to a newly disclosed ethics form she submitted to the U.S. Justice Department after joining the legal policy office in May.

Davies, a Kirkland lawyer since 2011, provided legal services to law firm clients including Coinbase Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Teva Pharmaceuticals North America, Sanofi SA, United Airlines Inc and JUUL Labs Inc, according to her disclosure, which Reuters obtained this week.

Many top U.S. agency lawyers and other officials are required to file financial disclosure forms at the start of their public government service. The forms provide a rare peek at employee pay inside major U.S. law firms, corporate legal departments and law schools.

Messages left for Davies at the legal policy office and with a Justice Department spokesperson were not immediately returned on Friday.

Ethics rules generally bar a new U.S. employee from handling matters that involve former clients for at least a year.

Davies serves in the legal policy office under Hampton Dellinger, a former partner at Boies Schiller Flexner. The office advises on federal policy matters and judicial nominations. So far, the Senate has confirmed 31 court nominees under Democratic President Joe Biden, surpassing former Republican President Donald Trump's judicial appointments during his first year.

For months this year, Davies' name appeared in news reports as a possible contender to run the Justice Department's antitrust division. Merrick Garland said at his confirmation hearing in February for U.S. attorney general that Davies did not aspire to serve there.

Davies, a former Justice Department antitrust lawyer, was a law clerk in 1994 to now-retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. She also served as a Bill Clinton White House special counsel focused on judicial selection and as general counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

Kirkland is among the highest-grossing law firms in the U.S., with revenue per lawyer at about $1.8 million and profits per partner at $6.2 million in 2020, according to The American Lawyer. Its alums are known to snag federal agency leadership posts. The Trump-era Justice Department was home to Brian Benczkowski, who ran the criminal division, and Beth Williams, who led the legal policy office.

