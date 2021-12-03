Partner pay watch: U.S. attorney nominees from Jones Day, Squire Patton Boggs

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Jones Day partner Andrew Luger picked to serve as Minnesota's U.S. attorney, and Squire Patton's Marisa Darden is up for a top post in Ohio

Ethics disclosures show legal services for major U.S. companies The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Lawyer income information for two U.S. attorney nominees — Andrew Luger of Jones Day and Marisa Darden of Squire Patton Boggs — was released on Friday as part of the U.S. Senate confirmation process, revealing a fresh glimpse at compensation at two of the country's largest law firms.

President Joe Biden earlier this month nominated Luger, a Minneapolis-based Jones Day partner, to serve as the top federal prosecutor in Minnesota, a position he held from 2014 to 2017. Biden picked Squire white-collar principal Darden to lead the U.S. attorney's office in Cleveland.

Luger reported $4.2 million in partnership share from Jones Day, where he has been a white-collar and investigations partner since 2017. His disclosure showed he has provided legal services to Jones Day clients including Koch Industries, Abbott Laboratories and Broadcom Inc.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Darden's disclosure recorded about $357,000 in compensation for work representing clients including WeWork Companies LLC, Vodafone Group Services LTD and Valvoline Inc.

Financial disclosures are mandatory ethics filings for U.S. attorney nominees and other top enforcement and regulatory officials, and they offer a snapshot of compensation and clients. The filings capture income received during the prior calendar year up to the date of the disclosure.

Newly arriving enforcement heads are generally barred from touching matters that involve their former law firms and clients for at least a year.

Luger and Darden did not immediately respond to messages on Friday seeking comment.

Before he first served as U.S. attorney, Luger was a partner in Minneapolis at Greene Espel. Luger is a leader at Jones Day on a task force representing hate crime victims.

Darden, who has practiced at Squire Patton since 2019, formerly was a federal prosecutor in the Northern District of Ohio for five years. She earlier served as an assistant district attorney for the New York County District Attorney's Office in Manhattan.

Biden's U.S. attorney nominees have included a mix of current and former prosecutors. Biden turned to firms including Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton; DLA Piper; McGuireWoods; Hogan Lovells; and Greenberg Traurig to nominate U.S. attorneys.

Read more:

Partner pay watch: DHS nominee Wainstein discloses $13 mln in Davis Polk compensation

Partner pay watch: U.S. attorney nominees from McGuireWoods, Hogan Lovells

Winston partner's $4.8 million pay disclosed in nominee filing

Partner pay watch: Greenberg Traurig nominee for N.J. U.S. attorney

Cleary partner pay revealed in U.S. attorney nominee disclosure