Partner trio takes IP practice to Cooley from Fish & Richardson















June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Cooley said Monday that it has hired three longtime lawyers from intellectual property law firm Fish & Richardson.

Chad Shear, Betsy Flanagan and Geoff Biegler, who join Palo Alto-founded Cooley as partners, represent life sciences companies in "make-or-break" patent infringement matters, the firm said.

Shear and Biegler are based in San Diego, a life sciences hub. Flanagan, who was office managing principal of Fish & Richardson's Minneapolis office, is based in Minneapolis but will be affiliated with Cooley's Chicago office, which opened in 2021, Shear said.

Shear, who practiced for more than 20 years at Fish, said the team's client base aligned well with Cooley's, and the lawyers wanted to "take advantage and grow from" Cooley's position in the life sciences sector.

The three lawyers focus on representing life sciences, biotechnology and pharmaceutical brands in matters including branded Hatch-Waxman litigation and competitor drug cases, the firm said.

Clients have included biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc and biotechnology company Kite Pharma Inc, Shear said.

The group will also be able to give clients access to a broader practice at Cooley, Shear said. Boston-founded Fish, which has about 350 lawyers, is a top firm focused on IP work.

Shear said a client asked him a question last week about something he didn't know anything about. At 1,400 lawyer Cooley, "I just walked down the hall and found somebody to ask."

Flanagan and Biegler practiced at Fish for nearly 15 and 17 years, respectively, according to their LinkedIn accounts.

A Fish spokesperson said the three lawyers "have been colleagues and friends for many years" and the firm wishes them well.

Michael Attanasio, chair of Cooley's global litigation department, called the lawyers' addition to the firm's 65-lawyer IP litigation practice "a marriage made in heaven."











