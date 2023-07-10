Paul Hastings adds antitrust leaders from Hunton Andrews Kurth

July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Paul Hastings said Monday it has hired two partners from Hunton Andrews Kurth who led that firm's antitrust and consumer protection practice.

Ryan Phair and Craig Lee have joined Paul Hastings' Washington, D.C. office as partners, with Phair also serving as the new co-chair of Paul Hastings' antitrust practice, the firm said.

In addition to leading Hunton's antitrust practice, Phair co-led its retail and consumer products industry group, and Lee led its cartel and investigations practice. Lee was a global cartel task force leader at Baker McKenzie before he left in 2019 for Hunton.

Paul Hastings said Phair is "one of the few antitrust litigators" who has recovered more than $1 billion for clients. He was part of the legal team for thousands of hospitals and restaurants that claimed U.S. Foodservice -- now known as U.S. Foods -- used shell companies, sham transactions and phony invoices to inflate prices between 1998 and 2005.

U.S. Foodservice and its owner, Dutch retailer Ahold, settled the class-action lawsuit for $297 million in May 2014 without admitting fault or liability.

Lee, a former federal prosecutor, was among the government attorneys who waged a price-fixing case against Romano Pisciotti, a former executive with Italy's Parker ITR SRL, a marine hose manufacturer. Pisciotti, who pleaded guilty and received a two-year prison sentence in 2014, was the U.S. Justice Department's first-ever extradition on antitrust charges.

Companies are facing increasing antitrust scrutiny from state and federal agencies, Paul Hastings chair Frank Lopez said in a statement. Phair and Lee's "deep agency and diverse industry experience, particularly in antitrust litigation and criminal investigations, will be invaluable to clients," Lopez added.

A spokesperson for Hunton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by David Thomas

