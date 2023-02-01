Paul Hastings adds derivatives partner from Kirkland in New York















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Paul Hastings said Wednesday that it has hired a partner specializing in financial derivatives, Jaime Madell, from Kirkland & Ellis.

Madell will be a member of Paul Hastings' corporate practice in New York. He said he was drawn to the firm because it has seen growth in areas that dovetail nicely with his practice, such as infrastructure, energy, capital markets and bankruptcy and restructuring.

Madell counsels clients on transactional matters and federal regulatory rules and focuses on derivatives including credit, equity, crypto, interest rate and foreign exchange, the firm said.

He said he represents clients in a variety of industry sectors, though he declined to name specific clients or to say if he was bringing any with him to his new firm from Kirkland.

Madell said he represents insurance companies, private equity funds, hedge funds and distressed investors.

Before his three years at Kirkland, he was head of derivatives legal at Guggenheim Partners, the global investment and financial advisory services firm.

A representative from Kirkland did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Madell's departure.

Los Angeles-founded Paul Hastings added another finance-focused partner in New York in December. Morgan Bale joined the firm's global finance practice after almost 25 years at Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

(Note: This story has been updated include Madell's full job title with Guggenheim Partners.)

Read more:

Paul Hastings grows again in London, adding Weil finance partner











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.