Paul Hastings adds L.A. entertainment dealmaker from Latham















(Reuters) - Kenneth Deutsch, an entertainment and media practice leader at law firm Latham & Watkins, has taken his practice to rival Paul Hastings, his new firm said Thursday.

Deutsch, a transactional partner who was global co-chair of the entertainment, sports and media group at Latham, is joining Paul Hastings in a parallel leadership role.

He is the second partner to join Paul Hastings' Century City office in Los Angeles this week, following Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati commercial litigator Susan Leader, who also works with entertainment and media companies.

Deutsch was part of a group of six entertainment partners that left O'Melveny & Myers for Latham in 2014.

A Latham spokesperson said the firm wishes him well.

Deutsch advises on deals including content production, financing and distribution transactions, equity and debt raises and joint ventures. He represents entertainment and media companies and investors and financial institutions, the firm said.

In 2020, Deutsch represented New Republic Pictures in a multi-picture co-financing deal with Paramount Pictures to partner on a slate of movies including "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning," Paul Hastings said.

He recently advised Macro Media, the media company founded by producer Charles D. King, in its $90 million equity raise led by BlackRock Alternatives, which was announced in March.

Deutsch has also worked on various matters for actor, director and screenwriter Jon Favreau.

Paul Hastings chair Frank Lopez said in a statement that Deutsch "is one of the entertainment industry's elite transactional lawyers, known for working on blockbuster projects and alongside A-list clients."

Litigation leader leaves Wilson Sonsini for Paul Hastings in L.A.











