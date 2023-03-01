Paul Hastings adds securities litigation leader in latest partner hire















(Reuters) - Law firm Paul Hastings has hired Jennifer Conn to co-chair its securities litigation practice, the firm said Wednesday.

Conn, a longtime lawyer at rival firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, is the second New York-based litigation partner to join Paul Hastings this week. The firm added Josh Berman from White & Case on Monday.

Conn, who focuses on commercial litigation and regulatory matters, has represented clients including Rio Tinto plc, FanDuel Limited and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, according to her Paul Hastings online biography.

Paul Hastings chair Frank Lopez said in a statement that Conn is "called on to represent companies, banks and asset managers in their most important and sophisticated matters."

She also lectures on securities litigation at Columbia Law School.

A Gibson Dunn spokesperson said the firm wishes Conn well.

Los Angeles-founded Paul Hastings has made a series of partner-level hires in the past year across several offices, including London.

Read more:

Paul Hastings grows again in London, adding Weil finance partner











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.