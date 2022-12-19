Paul Hastings grows again in London, adding Weil finance partner

Companies

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Paul Hastings on Monday said it had added another partner from rival Weil, Gotshal & Manges, bringing on London-based Patrick Bright to strengthen its global finance practice.

Bright headed Weil's European high yield transactions team in London, with a client list that has included Bain Capital LP, Bank of America Corp, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JP Morgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley.

In July, L.A.-founded Paul Hastings picked up four London-based partners from Latham & Watkins, including Latham's global finance co-chair.

Last week, Paul Hastings added Weil banking and finance partner Morgan Bale in New York. In June the firm added Eduardo Gallardo from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in New York, where he was global M&A co-chair.

Bright's addition brings to 10 the number of 2022 London partner hires for Paul Hastings and reflects the continued momentum of the firm’s London office, which posted a 41% revenue increase in 2021, the firm said in a statement.

Representatives from Weil didn't immediately respond to a request for a comment on Bright's departure.











