Paul Hastings hires Linklaters practice leaders for infrastructure team

Summary

Summary Companies Jessamy Gallagher and Stuart Rowson co-headed Linklaters' global infrastructure practice before joining Paul Hastings

They are Paul Hastings' first hires in London in 2023















Jan 13 - U.S. law firm Paul Hastings said Friday it is expanding its M&A practice in London with the addition of both global co-heads of Linklaters’ infrastructure group.

Jessamy Gallagher and Stuart Rowson, the firm’s first London hires in 2023, add to its energy and infrastructure capabilities, Paul Hastings said.

At Linklaters, Gallagher and Rowson advised funds and financial sponsors investing in regulated and unregulated asset classes across the infrastructure market, including energy transition and digital infrastructure assets, according to their profiles on the London-founded firm's website.

Gallagher, who was a member of Linklaters’ global executive committee, has advised clients including Deutsche Bank, mining conglomerate Rio Tinto Plc, and merchandise retailer Sainsbury Plc, her profile said.

Paul Hastings added ten new partners in London last year, including a four-partner finance team from Latham & Watkins, according to UK legal recruiter Edwards Gibson.

The Los Angeles-founded firm also hired finance partner Patrick Bright from rival Weil, Gotshal & Manges in London in December.

Linklaters topped the Refinitiv M&A law firm rankings for the UK in 2022, advising on 84 transactions valued at over $69 billion.

A Linklaters spokesperson said the firm wished Gallagher and Rowson well.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.