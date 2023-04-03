Paul Hastings hires top white-collar lawyer who advised Tesla in SEC settlement















April 3 - U.S. law firm Paul Hastings lured the head of the white-collar practice at rival Cahill Gordon & Reindel to help lead its own government investigations practice, the firm said Monday.

Brad Bondi, a former lawyer at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is expected to work on a range of criminal and civil matters including white-collar criminal defense, regulatory enforcement actions, corporate governance and complex commercial litigation, the firm said.

He will be a global co-chair of the firm's white-collar and investigations practice based in Washington, D.C.

Bondi has been involved in several high-profile cases in recent years, including defending Nikola Corp founder Trevor Milton convicted last year in a securities fraud case and representing Tesla Inc in a 2018 settlement with the SEC over CEO Elon Musk’s tweets about taking the electric vehicle company private.

Bondi said in a statement that Los Angeles-founded Paul Hastings’ “upward trajectory has not gone unnoticed in the industry.”

The firm has been on a hiring spree so far in 2023, attracting prominent litigators including Avi Weitzman and Jennifer Conn from rival Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in New York.

Paul Hastings has also lost regulatory partners in D.C., including Sara Weed and Laurel Loomis Rimon who last week moved their financial technology and cryptocurrency-focused practices to Gibson Dunn and Jenner & Block, respectively.

Bondi served as counsel to two former SEC commissioners and worked as deputy general counsel of the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission, which was started by Congress to examine the causes of the 2008 financial collapse.

Prior to leading the white-collar practice at Cahill Gordon, Bondi worked as a white-collar partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft and Kirkland & Ellis.

Reporting by Andrew Goudsward











