Paul Hastings lawyer defeats Guo Wengui supporters' foreign agent lawsuit

(Reuters) - A trustee for Chinese businessman Guo Wengui's bankruptcy estate on Wednesday won dismissal of a lawsuit claiming he was acting as a Chinese agent and persuaded a Manhattan federal judge to sanction the plaintiffs who sued him.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said the lawsuit against New York restructuring lawyer Luc Despins and his law firm Paul Hastings was "just another part of a campaign of misbehavior designed to vex" them by a group of Guo's Chinese-born U.S. supporters.

Despins is the court-appointed trustee for Guo's estate's Chapter 11 proceedings in Connecticut. Despins and a spokesperson for Paul Hastings did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lawyers for the plaintiffs could not immediately be reached.

The lawsuit claimed that Despins and Paul Hastings violated the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by acting as unregistered foreign agents for the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party.

But their court filings "reveal that their true preoccupation is with Mr. Kwok and trying to 'defend' him by harassing those perceived to be his adversaries," Caproni said. Guo has several aliases, including Ho Wan Kwok and Miles Guo.

Guo was arrested in March by U.S. authorities for allegedly defrauding thousands of followers out of more than $1 billion and spending it on luxuries including a $37 million yacht, a $3.5 million Ferrari and a New Jersey mansion.

Guo has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges including securities fraud, wire fraud and concealing money laundering. He is in jail while awaiting trial.

Despins and Paul Hastings have described in court papers a months-long campaign, allegedly orchestrated by Guo, to portray them as puppets of the Chinese Communist Party and supporters of genocide.

The plaintiffs had claimed that Paul Hastings violated FARA when it advised Jinshang Bank, a Chinese bank, in connection with its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. They claimed they were being harassed by agents of the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party.

The lawsuit was meritless in part because private citizens cannot sue under FARA, Caproni said. The plaintiffs also did not spell out how they were specifically injured by Paul Hastings' alleged failure to register under the law, she ruled.

Caproni held both the plaintiffs and their lawyers — New York-based Richard Freeth and Chicago-based Yongbing Zhang — responsible for Paul Hastings' legal fees. The plaintiffs and Freeth have filed other lawsuits accusing others involved in Guo's bankruptcy of being agents of the Chinese Communist Party, she said.

Caproni noted that the plaintiffs pressed their lawsuit in spite of a Jan. 11 ruling from a Connecticut bankruptcy judge that ordered Guo and his associates to stop harassing Despins and others. That ruling identified Beile Li, one of the plaintiffs in the FARA lawsuit, as one of Guo's "friends, employees, servants, associates, followers, and/or colleagues."

The case is An v. Despins, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, 1:22-cv-10062

For the plaintiffs: Yongbing Zhang of Law Offices of Yongbing Zhang; and Richard Freeth of Freeth & Associates

For Despins and Paul Hastings: Greg Andres and Gina Cora of Davis Polk & Wardwell

