Paul Hastings partner wants Guo Wengui sanctioned for 'smear campaign'

(Reuters) - A partner at U.S. law firm Paul Hastings and a Cayman Islands-based investment fund have asked a Connecticut bankruptcy judge to sanction Chinese businessman Guo Wengui for allegedly directing smear campaigns against them.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Julie Manning last week ordered Guo, also known as Miles Guo and Ho Wan Kwok, not to incite his followers to post false or harassing material online about Paul Hastings' Luc Despins, the Chapter 11 trustee overseeing his estate, and Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity Fund (PAX), his largest creditor.

But Despins and PAX told the court Wednesday that Guo and his followers "have continued unabated their harassment and smear campaigns both online and in-person in an extra-judicial scheme to dox and intimidate participants in this proceeding and their families."

Guo has not responded to the harassment claims. His attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wednesday's filing said Guo's actions have led to in-person protests at the homes of Despins and a PAX manager, as well as an "avalanche of threats" directed at Paul Hastings.

Despins said he has also received messages saying "i kill" and the "end is so close."

Flyers distributed Wednesday near Reuters' Manhattan offices showed a doctored photo of Despins with blood dripping from his teeth and called him a "running dog" for China's Communist Party.

The flyers encouraged readers to follow the social media account of the New Federal State of China, a group founded by Guo and Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump, that aims to overthrow China's communist government.

Despins and PAX told the court Guo has a history "of unleashing his supporters to punish or intimidate online and in person those who challenge him. They have asked Manning to hold Guo, who goes by Ho Wan Kwok in the Chapter 11 proceeding, in civil contempt.

Jeffrey Hellman, a New Haven, Connecticut, lawyer newly hired to represent Guo, said in a Thursday filing that his adversaries were seeking to apply an "unconstitutional prior restraint" on Guo's First Amendment rights.

Paul Hastings said it would not comment beyond its court filings. A lawyer for PAX declined to comment.

Guo filed for voluntary bankruptcy in February and listed PAX as his largest creditor with $254 million outstanding. The fund, which sued Guo for unpaid loans worth $88 million allegedly borrowed between 2008 and 2011, has been battling him in New York state court for four years.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last year settled charges against three media companies affiliated with Guo for more than $359 million. New York-based GTV Media Group Inc and Saraca Media Group Inc and Phoenix-based Voice of Guo Media Inc were accused of illegally selling stock and digital assets to thousands of investors.

It was on Guo's yacht, the Lady May, that Bannon was arrested for allegedly defrauding donors in a scheme to help build Trump’s signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump later pardoned Bannon, who denied the charges.

Guo tried to drop his bankruptcy case in May, saying he does not have the money to cover his legal costs. But Manning rejected his dismissal attempt after other creditors, who say Guo owes them more than $373.8 million, objected.

