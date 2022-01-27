Paul Hastings reports lobbying for embattled Israeli spyware firm NSO

Signage is seen outside of the Paul Hastings law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Paul Hastings this week disclosed that it is lobbying at the U.S. State Department for NSO Group, the Israeli spyware firm that has drawn backlash over alleged abuses of its surveillance tools by authoritarian governments.

The firm's disclosure on Jan. 24 was made to the U.S. Justice Department's Foreign Agents Registration Act unit, which monitors efforts from law firms, lobby shops and public relations agencies to influence U.S. officials on behalf of foreign clients.

Paul Hastings said it would charge NSO $10,000 monthly for "legal advice and support for engagements" with business partners, government officials and others about NSO's technology.

Representatives from Los Angeles-based Paul Hastings on Thursday did not immediately comment about the firm's advocacy for NSO. A message seeking comment from NSO was not immediately returned on Thursday.

San Francisco-based Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman disclosed its advisory work last year for NSO on matters including business development, U.S. government procurement rules and corporate compliance.

NSO has faced a wave of criticism and lawsuits over its technology. Last December, a group of U.S. lawmakers urged the U.S. Treasury and State departments to consider financial sanctions against foreign surveillance companies whose technology had allegedly been abused.

A Reuters report that same month said NSO spyware was used by an unknown assailant to breach at least nine Apple Inc iPhones of State Department employees either based in Uganda or focused on matters involving the country.

Apple, represented by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, sued NSO and its parent company OSY Technologies in November for alleged surveillance and targeting of U.S. Apple users.

NSO said in a statement then that it has safeguards in place to prevent misuse of the tools it sells to governments and enforcement agencies.

King & Spalding represents NSO in the case, and an initial hearing is set for next month.

