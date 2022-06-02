Paul Hastings snags four-lawyer team from Buckley in latest group hire

Signage is seen outside of the Paul Hastings law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Paul Hastings said Thursday that it has hired a group of four financial services partners from Washington, D.C.-based midsize firm Buckley.

Jonice Gray Tucker, Aaron Mahler and Kari Hall, who will be based in Washington, D.C., and Matthew Previn, who will be based in New York, advise banks and fintech companies on government investigations, litigation and regulatory matters, Paul Hastings said.

This newest group hire comes after Los Angeles-founded Paul Hastings snagged a three-partner energy team last month from Shearman & Sterling.

In March, Paul Hastings hired 43 restructuring attorneys from New York-based Stroock & Stroock & Lavan.

The group was responsible for 29% of Stroock's revenue in 2021, about $80 million, according to the firm's COO.

Gray Tucker said the team from Buckley was drawn to Paul Hastings in part because of its international reach.

Buckley has one international office in London, according to its website. Paul Hastings' website says it has 10 international offices across Europe, Asia and South America.

Gray Tucker said that many of the financial institutions her group represents have overseas operations. She said the group will be bringing over nearly all of its clients, though she did not disclose client names.

The team has represented companies in inquiries brought by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Justice and the Federal Reserve Board, Paul Hastings said.

Buckley's co-managing partners Clint Rockwell and Chris Witeck said they wish the departing lawyers well.

