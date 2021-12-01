Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Paul Hastings snags Pillsbury IP partner and ITC vet in D.C.

Signage is seen outside of the Paul Hastings law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

  • Kecia Reynolds has tried more than 50 cases in front of the ITC
  • She spent seven years at Pillsbury

(Reuters) - Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman patent litigator Kecia Reynolds has joined Paul Hastings’ intellectual property practice in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Wednesday.

Reynolds is the second recent addition to the firm's IP practice. Paul Hastings brought on Matthias Kamber in October from Keker, Van Nest & Peters.

Reynolds has tried more than 50 cases in front of the International Trade Commission, Los Angeles-founded Paul Hastings said. She also spent about five years working as a senior investigative staff attorney at the ITC where she represented the U.S. government, according to the firm.

“Kecia’s top-notch trial litigation skills and superb technical and procedural knowledge, as well as her expertise in international IP disputes, are hallmarks of her track record of success,” Bruce Wexler, global co-chair of the firm’s IP practice, said in a statement.

Reynolds said that there has been an uptick in the number of her clients asking about green technologies like "solar and lithium batteries," so she will be watching this trend at her new firm.

Paul Hastings also recently added another partner in Washington, D.C., Allyson Baker, former financial services practice chair at Venable. She joined the firm in October and now leads its new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau practice.

Pillsbury, where Reynolds worked for more than seven years, did not immediately return requests for comment about her move.

Paul Hastings taps Venable financial services head for new CFPB group

Chinekwu Osakwe covers legal industry news with a focus on midsize law firms. Reach her at Chinekwu.osakwe@thomsonreuters.com.

