Paul Hastings taps Kirkland partner to lead investment fund practice















April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Paul Hastings on Monday said it has hired partner John Budetti from rival firm Kirkland & Ellis to lead its global investment funds and private capital practice.

Five additional partners are coming with Budetti from Kirkland, Paul Hastings said, but it declined to identify them. The firm said they handle funds, private capital transactions, tax and regulatory matters.

Budetti's clients at Kirkland have included private equity firms Summit Partners and Arlington Capital Partners, as well as investment firms Audax Group and Kinderhook Industries.

In October 2021, Budetti co-led a Kirkland team that advised Summit Partners as it raised $8.35 billion for its eleventh U.S. growth equity fund. Summit says it is managing more than $35 billion in capital.

Budetti's clients include private equity fund sponsors with assets of $30 billion or more across all classes, Paul Hastings said.

The hires support the Los Angeles-founded firm's goal of representing asset management clients in their most important matters, firm chair Frank Lopez said in a statement.

"John’s reputation and position in the investment funds market cannot be overstated -- we are thrilled he has joined us," Lopez said.

A Kirkland spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Summit Partners raises $8.35 bln for eleventh U.S. growth equity fund











