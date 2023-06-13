Paul Hastings team takes Latin America-focused deal practice to Baker McKenzie















(Reuters) - Law firm Baker McKenzie said Tuesday that it has hired a team of capital markets and finance lawyers from Paul Hastings who advise on Latin America-focused deals.

The New York-based team includes partner Michael Fitzgerald, who was chair of the Latin America practice group at Paul Hastings, as well as partners Arturo Carrillo and Joy Gallup.

Pedro Reyes, who was of counsel at Paul Hastings, also joins Baker McKenzie as a partner, in addition to several associates, the firm said.

Chicago-founded mega-firm Baker McKenzie, which has more than 6,500 lawyers total, said it has more than 2,500 deal lawyers in 44 jurisdictions globally.

The firm highlighted its work in Latin America, with North America CEO Colin Murray saying in a statement that Baker McKenzie was the "first global law firm" in the region and opened a Venezuela office nearly 70 years ago.

The transactional lawyers from Paul Hastings advise on equity and debt offerings, financings, mergers and acquisitions and restructuring matters, Baker McKenzie said.

A Paul Hastings spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the group's departure. The firm in March added Latin America-focused securities and capital markets partner Grissel Mercado from Shearman & Sterling in New York.











