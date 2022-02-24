Paul Newman, 'common law' and owning your craft: 10 questions for DLA's Jackie Park

(Reuters) - DLA Piper's U.S. co-managing partner Jackie Park has an array of clients in the real estate space, including ongoing representation of The Walt Disney Company, Capitol Records and AECOM.

But when she's not handling leasing transactions, Park mentors lawyers through DLA Piper's diversity and inclusion initiatives, including the Women and Lawyers of Color Emerging Leaders programs. We caught up with Park to see how she spends her free time and what inspires her.

1. My favorite novel is ... All books by literary fiction novelist Kent Haruf. His writing speaks of the tenacity of the human spirit.

2. The app that dominates my screen time is ... Cube Block. It’s an incredibly addicting but relaxing block puzzle game.

3. My guilty pleasure is ... I try to eat healthy, but my indulgence is fried chicken or donuts.

4. After a long day I unwind by ... Taking a walk with my husband. We live in Southern California and definitely take advantage of the nice weather whenever we can. The sunsets over the Pacific are spectacular!

5. In high school I was known as ... Smart and nerdy. I was also the only Asian in my school located in the deep South, which in many ways helped shape the person I am today.

6. One of my hidden talents is ... Needlepointing. My goal is to have an entire Christmas tree decorated with my needlepoint ornaments. My daughters treasure their needlepoint Christmas stockings that I made for each of them.

7. My favorite lawyer on film is ... Paul Newman in “The Verdict."

8. My favorite legal term is ... Common Law. Notwithstanding the statutes or written rules of law that we currently have, it’s fascinating to know we still use common law to help make decisions in situations where there's not enough existing statutes or written rules of law to make a determination.

9. Advice I have for young lawyers is ... It’s important for young lawyers to take ownership of their career and really focus on learning their craft. No matter where your career takes you, be a student of your profession – always seek to learn and evolve. Read as much industry news as you can as a way to learn the business and what drives its success, and find ways to contribute.

10. If I weren’t a lawyer I would be ... A struggling concert pianist. I still enjoy sitting at the piano and playing some of my favorite pieces (although I struggle much more than I used to)!

