Paul Weiss adds antitrust lawyer as law firms turn to government alums

(Reuters) - Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison said Tuesday it has hired Joshua Soven, an antitrust lawyer who represented Deutsche Telekom AG in its T-Mobile US unit's $26 billion merger with Sprint Corp.

He joins the New York-founded law firm's litigation department as a partner in Washington, D.C. from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Soven advises companies navigating regulatory review of deals and investigations before the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the 1,000-lawyer firm said. He also works on antitrust litigation and competition matters.

He represented LinkedIn Corp in its $26 billion sale to Microsoft Corp. He also advised Grubhub Inc in its recent $7.3 billion acquisition by Just Eat Takeaway.com, and Marriott International Inc in its $13 billion purchase of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc, Paul Weiss said.

Other large law firms, including Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, have expanded their antitrust teams in recent months.

Several of the firms have turned to lawyers with experience working at the Justice Department or the FTC.

The "profile and focus on antitrust enforcement," in the U.S. and globally, "has never been broader," Soven said.

Soven previously worked at both agencies, and was chief of the Litigation I section of the DOJ's antitrust division, Paul Weiss said.

Soven said he will continue working with technology clients as he did at Wilson Sonsini, but will have the opportunity at Paul Weiss to work with clients in other industries that he handled while in the government, including pharmaceuticals and energy.

A Wilson Sonsini spokesperson said the firm wishes him well.

