Paul Weiss adds senior Winston partner duo with Wall St. clientele

(Reuters) - Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has brought on two new partners from Winston & Strawn, beefing up its financial industry litigation bench and expanding its work for longtime client Goldman Sachs.

The firm said Tuesday that Robert Sperling and Staci Yablon, have joined as partners in New York. Yablon co-led the financial services litigation practice at Winston.

The pair have represented Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a series of lawsuits, including litigation over the bank's involvement with the looting scandal at Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund.

Sperling and Yablon did not respond to requests for comment. Sperling appears set to continue representing Goldman as it fights allegations that it misled shareholders about its work for 1MDB, according to federal court records.

On Monday, Sperling informed the Manhattan federal court overseeing the lawsuit filed by Swedish pension fund Sjunde AP-Fonden that he is now at Paul Weiss.

Yablon on Monday also entered an appearance in the case on Goldman's behalf, as did Paul Weiss litigation partner Gregory Laufer. Paul Weiss is already representing former Goldman chief executive Lloyd Blankfein in the lawsuit.

U.S. prosecutors have said Goldman helped 1MDB arrange $6.5 billion of bond sales, but that $4.5 billion was diverted via bribes and kickbacks to government officials, bankers and others.

The bank reached a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. in 2020, agreeing to pay more than $2 billion and admitting fault for its role in the scandal. But Goldman has denied the allegations made by Sjunde AP-Fonden.

Sperling is also representing Goldman in a separate shareholder lawsuit that appears to be near its end. In May, Goldman reached a $79.5 million settlement with shareholders led by Atlanta-based Fulton County Employees' Retirement System, alleging the bank and its leadership failed to respond to "obvious warning signs" about 1MDB.

None of the defendants admitted wrongdoing or liability in agreeing to settle. The settlement has to be approved by a federal judge.

Paul Weiss has represented Goldman Sachs in a number of shareholder lawsuits, including one that challenged a $2.8 billion merger between two biotech firms that Goldman shepherded. A Delaware judge dismissed the case last year.

Sperling's other clients have included Credit Suisse Group AG, Discover Financial Services, Household International Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Keybanc Capital Markets LLC and Morgan Stanley, according to his former Winston website profile.

A spokesperson for Winston declined to comment.

Reporting by David Thomas

