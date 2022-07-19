Paul Weiss bets on racial equality audits with new practice led by Loretta Lynch

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has launched a new practice focused on racial equity and civil rights audits, touting the involvement of some of firm’s biggest legal names.

Former U.S. attorney general Loretta Lynch is leading the practice, which also includes former secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, star litigator Karen Dunn and Paul Weiss chairman Brad Karp, the firm said Tuesday.

Corporate America's demand for racial equality audits is growing, Johnson said in an interview. One catalyst was the 2020 murder of George Floyd and national protests over racial inequality. Shareholders, customers and employees have since called for greater accountability within companies related to diversity and inclusion, Johnson said.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Meta Platforms Inc and Uber Technologies Inc are among U.S. companies that have already conducted or have committed to civil rights or racial equality audits. Amazon.com Inc said in April that Lynch would lead a racial equity audit of its hourly workers after facing pressure from shareholders.

“It’s a hallmark of good leadership that CEOs and boards of directors tackle these difficult issues, get ahead of them, and make the hard decisions to get to a better place,” Johnson said.

The cost and lawyer staffing required for racial equality audits varies based on the client, Johnson said. A 2020 assessment of equal justice within the New York State Court System that Johnson led took four months and involved one counsel, eight associates and two summer associates. But an in-depth investigation at a major corporation would likely take longer, he said.

Racial equity audits generally entail reviewing documents and conducting interviews to determine whether entities are meeting their diversity and inclusion commitments. They also include recommendations for improvements.

“The recommendations we provide must be practical and implementable — not something lofty that the client can’t really do much with,” Johnson said.

Joining Lynch, Johnson and Karp in the new practice are former deputy assistant attorney general Jeannie Rhee; litigators Elizabeth Sacksteder and Liza Velazquez; and David Curran, co-chair of the firm’s sustainability and ESG advisory practice.

