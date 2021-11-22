Paul Weiss finds next pro bono chief in New York's City Hall

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Steven Banks heads the city's Department of Social Services

Earlier he was attorney-in-chief of the New York Legal Aid Society

(Reuters) - New York City’s top homelessness official is leaving his post at the end of the year to oversee the pro bono practice at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, the law firm said Monday.

Steven Banks was appointed commissioner of the New York City Department of Social Services in 2014 by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is leaving office in January. As commissioner, Banks heads the city’s Department of Homeless Services and its Human Resources Administration.

From 2004 to 2014, Banks was the attorney-in-chief of the Legal Aid Society in New York, the nation’s largest non-profit legal aid organization.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The New York City Department of Social Services has an annual budget of $12 billion and 16,000 employees serving more than 3 million city residents. Under Banks, the department launched the country’s first right-to-counsel program for low-income tenants. Since 2017, tenants facing eviction who meet certain income requirements qualify for free legal representation in housing court.

The agency has also faced criticism during Banks' tenure. Some advocates say the city hasn't done enough to reduce its homeless population, and its shelter system has come under fire amid allegations of conflicts, mismanagement and abuse by nonprofit shelter operators.

A spokesman for the Department of Homeless Services on Monday said that the agency has made progress in every metric it tracks since 2014, citing declines in the city shelter population and improvements to those facilities.

De Blasio praised Banks' work as commissioner in a statement provided by Paul Weiss, citing his "unwavering commitment to serving the most disadvantaged and building a fairer city."

Banks, who is resigning as commissioner Dec. 31, will join Paul Weiss on Feb. 1 as special counsel, the firm said. He will lead the strategy for its pro bono team, which has recently taken on matters ranging from voting rights to COVID-19 assistance.

Read more:

Pro Bono Heroes: Paul, Weiss duo defends voting rights in North Carolina

Pro bono work increased during COVID as remote volunteering spread