Paxton deputy must face attorney ethics case, Texas appeals court rules

July 14 (Reuters) - A state appeals court on Thursday reinstated an attorney discipline complaint against a top deputy to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was accused of misconduct for his work on a case challenging Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 U.S. presidential win.

In its 21-page ruling, the Eighth Court of Appeals in El Paso said a lower court judge wrongly concluded that Brent Webster's conduct in office was beyond the reach of the state Commission for Lawyer Discipline.

State attorney ethics rules apply to lawyers' work in the state attorney general's office, the appeals court said.

Webster and a state lawyer representing him did not immediately respond on Friday to messages seeking comment.

A spokesperson for the lawyer disciplinary commission declined to comment.

Webster's boss, Paxton, who is facing impeachment over claims of abuse of office, was also accused of professional misconduct for his role in the state's failed U.S. Supreme Court election challenge.

The justices quickly dismissed the Texas lawsuit against Pennsylvania and other key battleground states.

Paxton is appealing a ruling that said the attorney misconduct complaint against him could move ahead. The appeal is pending in a different appeals court.

Paxton and Webster are among several lawyers around the country whose legal work contesting the election drew complaints of professional misconduct.

Last week, a D.C. attorney ethics panel recommended that Donald Trump ally Rudy Giuliani should lose his law license over his work on an election-related lawsuit in Pennsylvania that was thrown out. Giuliani, formerly the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan and mayor of New York City, has denied violating ethics rules.

A lower Texas judge dismissed the commission's case against Webster in 2021. The trial court said allowing the state's complaint to move forward would undermine the "broad power" of the attorney general's office to file and pursue lawsuits.

Writing for the appeals panel on Thursday, Chief Justice Yvonne Rodriguez said the attorney general's office had "broad discretion," but the power of the office was not "unlimited."

"No amount of discretion in representing the State in civil litigation would permit an executive-branch attorney to bypass the Commission's disciplinary process if he engaged in alleged professional misconduct," the court said.

Rodriguez heard the case with Judges Gina Palafox and Lisa Soto.

The case is Commission for Lawyer Discipline v. Brent E. Webster, Court of Appeals, Eighth District of Texas, No. 08-22-00217-CV.

For Commission: Michael Graham

For Webster: Judd Stone II

Reporting by Mike Scarcella

