Perkins Coie absorbs small N.Y. law firm to grow startup practice

Perkins Coie to gain 12 lawyers from Kluk Farber Law

Firm has doubled New York lawyer headcount in recent years















(Reuters) - Perkins Coie is acquiring Kluk Farber Law, a small New York-based law firm that focuses on emerging companies and venture capital work, the larger firm said on Tuesday.

Perkins Coie, a Seattle-founded law firm known for its technology clients, said 12 lawyers from Kluk Farber are set to join on Dec. 1.

The 1,200-lawyer firm hopes to replicate its West Coast-based "life-cycle" practice of assisting companies from founding through different growth stages, said Brian Eiting, firmwide co-chair of the corporate practice.

Perkins Coie has had emerging companies and venture capital lawyers in New York in the past but does not currently, he said.

The Kluk Farber team includes three partners -- firm co-founders Agatha Kluk and Sonia Farber, who previously practiced at Debevoise & Plimpton, and Eitan Hoenig, who previously practiced at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

Six business professionals are also moving over to Perkins Coie, the firm said.

Perkins Coie said last week it has appointed current firmwide managing partner Bill Malley for a second four-year term, beginning July 1, 2023. Perkins Coie doubled the number of lawyers in New York under Malley's leadership, the firm said in the Oct. 27 statement.

Part of that growth included a mass hire of 17 white collar and financial services litigators from a firm formally known as Richards Kibbe & Orbe in December 2020.

Perkins Coie's acquisition of Kluk Farber will bring its New York attorney headcount to over 100 lawyers, the firm said.

While Perkins Coie already has a New York office, the firm is adding a separate startup and emerging companies "center" with working space for the new team and members of other practices. That office will also have space for companies, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs to meet, Eiting said.

Perkins Coie has in the past few months added at least four other emerging companies and venture capital partners in other cities, including in Austin, Texas, where the firm opened up in 2020 to work with tech clients.

