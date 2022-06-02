Perkins Coie adds five-lawyer government contracts team from Womble

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Perkins Coie at their legal offices in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Hires will nearly double the number of Perkins Coie lawyers working primarily in government contracts

The new team will be based in Washington, D.C.

(Reuters) - Seattle-based Perkins Coie said Thursday that it has hired five lawyers from Womble Bond Dickinson for its government contracts practice in Washington, D.C.

The group is led by partners Kelley Doran and Gary Campbell, Perkins Coie said. The team works with contractors on fraud investigation and regulatory compliance.

Doran has worked on government contracts, negotiations and litigation for more than 25 years and focuses, in part, on life sciences and biodefense, according to the firm.

He said that the group has been actively working with companies that are involved in the U.S. COVID-19 response and have contributed to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of medical supplies.

Doran said he doesn't see this type of legal work "lightening up in the near future."

The rest of the team includes Greg Vogel who joins as senior counsel and Suzanne Boehm and Miles McCann who join as associates.

Seth Locke, co-chair of the Perkins Coie government contracts practice said that the group's addition will allow the firm to serve a broader range of clients. He said the firm previously had just seven attorneys whose primary practice was government contracts.

Perkins Coie's website lists Boeing, KBRwyle and T-Mobile US Inc as government contracts clients. The Womble group will be bringing clients over to Perkins Coie, though Locke and Doran declined to name them.

A spokesperson for Womble did not immediately return requests for comment on the group's departure.

Perkins Coie has traditionally had a large political law practice.

In 2020, Perkins Coie earned $46 million from candidates, party committees, political action committees and other entities, according to Federal Elections Commission data.

Former partner Marc Elias was Hillary Clinton's campaign general counsel in 2016. He also led the Biden presidential campaign's state-level fights against former President Donald Trump's 2020 election rigging claims.

Elias left with a group of Perkins Coie lawyers to start his own firm last year.

