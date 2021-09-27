Perkins Coie adds Mayer Brown litigator amid tech client demand

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Eric Evans was a leader in Mayer Brown's e-discovery practice

He advises tech clients in the Northern District of California The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Perkins Coie has grown its litigation practice with Eric Evans, on Monday announcing it'd hired the former longtime Mayer Brown lawyer who represents technology companies in complex litigation and intellectual property matters.

Evans, who joins 1,200-lawyer Perkins Coie in Palo Alto, Calif., left his post as West Coast co-chair of Mayer Brown's electronic discovery and information governance practice.

He was also part of Mayer Brown's cybersecurity and data privacy group, a busy practice area that law firms have been expanding at a fast pace. New legal and regulatory developments, as well as cyberattacks, have helped drive demand for counsel.

Perkins Coie has hired at least two partners to its tech transactions and privacy law practice this year. Other law firms, including Loeb & Loeb, Withers and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer have added privacy and cybersecurity lawyers in the past few months.

Jessica Everett-Garcia, chair of Perkins Coie's litigation practice, in a statement touted Evans' work for high-tech clients.

"We're thrilled to welcome Eric to our litigation practice amid ongoing demand from our Bay Area technology clients for insightful and adept legal counsel," Everett-Garcia said.

He has represented companies in tech and other industries in false advertising, antitrust, trade secret and patent cases, the firm said.

A Mayer Brown representative said the firm wishes Evans well.

Read more:

Perkins Coie lures privacy partner as demand for practice grows

Elias departs Perkins Coie, as firm says will continue political law practice

Perkins Coie adds 17 lawyers in mass move from New York's Richards Kibbe & Orbe

Perkins Coie inks new Austin lease as more firms flock to Texas