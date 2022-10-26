Perkins Coie hires new appellate practice leader from U.S. solicitor general's office















(Reuters) - Perkins Coie said on Wednesday that Michael Huston, most recently an assistant to the U.S. solicitor general, is joining the law firm as co-chair of its appellate practice.

Huston, who will start at the 1,200-lawyer firm next week as a Washington, D.C.-based partner, left the U.S. Department of Justice last month after five years.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and McGuireWoods have also landed former assistants to the U.S. solicitor general this year, with Jonathan Bond rejoining Gibson Dunn in August and Jonathan Ellis going to McGuireWoods as an appeals team co-leader in January.

Huston, who previously practiced at Gibson Dunn, argued nine cases before the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of the federal government, Perkins Coie said.

The firm said he will advise companies on high-stakes litigation and appellate issues in his role as a co-leader of the appeals, issues and strategies practice. Seattle-founded Perkins Coie is known for its technology industry clients and its Democrat-aligned political law practice in Washington.

Huston said while the firm already has a strong appellate practice, Perkins Coie "had identified appellate work as an area of strategic growth."

