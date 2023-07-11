Perkins Coie lawyers take hospitality practice to Dentons

(Reuters) - Global law firm Dentons said on Tuesday that it hired a trio of partners from Perkins Coie, including its hospitality industry group co-leader Adam Docks.

Docks and Jordan McCarthy will based in Dentons' Chicago office, while Lindsay Jewell will work out of Phoenix, the firm said.

The three lawyers represent private equity, family office or high net worth clients that own, invest in or develop hotels. Docks also has experience working with concert venues, golf courses, social clubs and student housing projects.

Dentons is a leading law firm when it comes to complex hospitality transactions, Docks said.

"In the hospitality space there are really only a handful of firms that do this work on a consistent basis and at a high level," he said.

Seattle-founded Perkins Coie has seen the departure of at least 11 partners in 2023, including two fintech partners to Paul Hastings, three intellectual property partners to Holland & Knight, a five-person private equity team to Cooley, and a finance partner to Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

The firm has also added partners, bringing on former leaders of K&L Gates' global renewables and power practice and a food litigator from Covington & Burling in the past two months.

A Perkins Coie spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dentons has also experienced its share of departures this year. At least 70 IP lawyers and other professionals have left Dentons since March, including a 51-person patent team that joined DLA Piper and a 19-person patent team that joined Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.

Read more:

Law firm Dentons loses another patent team to BCLP

Perkins Coie partner pair takes fintech practice to Paul Hastings

Law firm Cooley picks up Perkins Coie private equity team in Denver

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.













