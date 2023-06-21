Perkins Coie partner pair takes fintech practice to Paul Hastings

(Reuters) - Law firm Paul Hastings said Wednesday that it has hired two fintech and payments partners, including a practice group leader, from Perkins Coie.

The firm added New York lawyers Josh Boehm and Dana Syracuse, who was firmwide co-chair of the fintech industry group and co-leader of the blockchain, digital assets and custody team at Perkins Coie.

Law firms have bulked up their fintech and cryptocurrency-related practice groups as the sector has grown and the regulatory landscape becomes more complex.

Paul Hastings lost two fintech lawyers to Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in March and another fintech and cryptocurrency-focused partner to Jenner & Block in April. Other firms, including Allen & Overy and Womble Bond Dickinson, have also picked up U.S. fintech leaders from rival firms this year.

Syracuse, who advises blockchain, fintech, e-commerce and financial services clients on corporate and regulatory matters, previously served as associate general counsel for the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Syracuse helped manage strategy at the agency in areas including drafting of the state's BitLicense virtual currency rules, chartering virtual currency exchanges and a cybersecurity examination process, the firm said.

Boehm works on regulatory and commercial matters involving fintech and blockchain, Paul Hastings said. He helps digital asset companies obtain special-purpose bank and trust charters, and advises companies assessing digital assets such as non-fungible tokens, the firm said.

A Perkins Coie spokesperson did not immediately comment.

Earlier this month New York regulatory partner David Sewell, who works with financial institutions and fintech companies, left Perkins Coie for Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.















