Perkins Coie's Spiva jumps into race for D.C. attorney general

Summary Law firms Bruce Spiva heads Perkins Coie's Washington, D.C., office

D.C. council member Kenyan McDuffie and local attorney Ryan Jones also running for AG post

(Reuters) - Bruce Spiva, the managing partner of Perkins Coie's Washington, D.C., office, said Thursday that he's running to serve as the city's attorney general next year.

Spiva is the third candidate to join the Democratic primary race, along with D.C. council member Kenyan McDuffie and local attorney Ryan Jones, after incumbent Democrat Karl Racine in October declined to seek a third term.

"I view the D.C. Attorney General's Office as a large public interest law firm that basically serves the interests and needs of the people of the District of Columbia," Spiva said.

Spiva cited his background handling public interest matters, particularly civil rights cases, voting rights and consumer protection litigation. He also noted his experience as an executive committee member at Perkins Coie and manager of 200 D.C. professionals at the firm.

He said his top priorities as a candidate include protecting D.C. citizens from consumer fraud and abuse, advocating for criminal justice reform and promoting public safety. As a longtime advocate for local autonomy and D.C. statehood, Spiva said he will "bring that passion to the Office of the Attorney General."

Prior to joining Perkins Coie as a partner in 2015, Spiva practiced for nearly a decade at his own law firm. Earlier he was at Jenner & Block, where he was promoted to partner in 2000.

Perkins Coie is known in D.C. for its longtime representation of the Democratic National Committee and other Democratic Party clients. One of its most high-profile Washington partners, political law specialist Marc Elias, left the firm in August with 10 other Perkins Coie partners and three counsel to form his own firm.

Spiva said Perkins Coie supported his decision to run for office. A firm spokesman had no immediate comment.

The primary is scheduled for next June in overwhelmingly Democratic D.C., with a general election that includes the mayor's race in November.

Elias departs Perkins Coie, as firm says will continue political law practice