Pillsbury adds Latham partner as Latin American deals spur hiring

Summary Law firms Latin American deals and development are driving partner moves

(Reuters) - Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman on Tuesday announced it has tapped a Latham & Watkins partner who specializes in deals and financing involving Latin America, becoming the latest U.S. law firm to bulk up those offerings.

Veronica Relea is joining Pillsbury's New York office as a partner in its global finance practice. She is a 17-year veteran of Latham, having made partner in 2016, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Relea was among a group of Latham partners who advised Spanish telecom group Telefonica on the $500 million sale of its controlling stake in a Colombian optic fiber network in July to buy out giant KKR. If government regulators sign off on the deal, KKR said it would expand broadband internet access from 1.2 million to 4.3 million households by 2024.

She was also on the Latham team that advised private equity firm Energy Capital Partners in its $5.6 billion acquisition of U.S. power producer Calpine Corp in 2017.

Mark Lessard, Pillsbury's finance practice leader, said in a statement that the firm is seeing "incredible demand from energy sector clients, especially in connection with project financing and development, and are thrilled to welcome a proven talent as impressive as Veronica to our growing team."

Pillsbury isn't the only U.S. law firm that's been adding attorneys with Latin America experience.

Last month, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer brought on Clifford Chance partner Chris Willott, an adviser on major Latin American energy and infrastructure financing matters, as a partner in New York. McDermott Will & Emery also picked up a pair of Jones Day partners who represent Latin American clients.

