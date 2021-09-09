Pillsbury taps Newsom aide, Quinn Emanuel alum to lead appellate practice

A man climbs a stairway in a narrow alley in Temple Bar, the legal district of London, July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs (BRITAIN)

Companies Law firms Daniel Bromberg was deputy legal affairs secretary to California Governor Gavin Newsom

(Reuters) - Daniel Bromberg, who was most recently deputy legal affairs secretary to California Governor Gavin Newsom, will be the next leader of the 35-lawyer appellate practice at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, the firm said Thursday.

Bromberg joins Pillsbury's San Francisco office as a partner, taking over as head of the firm's appellate practice from Kevin Fong, who remains as a senior counsel.

He said Fong had "set up a fantastic practice" and that he would continue Fong's work in expanding the firm's appellate and U.S. Supreme Court capabilities.

"I'm also hoping to capitalize on my experience in the governor's office with environmental and energy matters," Bromberg added. He said he'd like Pillsbury to be the "go-to firm" for appeals involving environmental and energy issues, California state matters and 9th Circuit appeals.

In addition to environmental and natural resources matters, Bromberg advised the Newsom administration on litigation over former President Donald Trump's border wall plans, high-speed rail funding and challenges to California’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Prior to his two and a half years of government service, Bromberg was a partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, where he was a founding member of the firm's appellate practice. Before that, he spent a decade at Jones Day.

"(Bromberg) has an outstanding track record of success and our clients will benefit greatly from his extensive experience in the U.S. Supreme Court and other appellate courts, as well as his knowledge of energy and environmental issues that complement our existing strengths in those areas," Deborah Baum, head of the firm's global litigation practice, said in a statement.

Pillsbury announced the hire just a day after saying it had recruited Kimberly Jaimez as a California litigation partner. Jaimez served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.

According to Pillsbury's website, the New York founded firm has more than 200 litigators in 20 locations in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

