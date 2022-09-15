Pinterest hires new top lawyer from Discover

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Screens display the company logo for Pinterest Inc. in New York, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Summary Wanji Walcott will be Pinterest's chief legal officer effective Nov. 14

Walcott held top legal roles at Discover, PayPal

(Reuters) - Pinterest Inc said on Thursday that Wanji Walcott will join the digital pin-board firm as chief legal officer from Discover Financial Services, where she also held the top legal role.

Walcott will replace Christine Flores, who has served as general counsel since 2017. The social media platform said in a February securities filing that Flores, a former Google legal leader, would leave the company this fall.

A spokesperson for Pinterest didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Flores' future plans.

Walcott will step into the role Nov. 14.

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management disclosed in August that it had become the largest shareholder in San Francisco-based Pinterest.

The company said in June that long-time chief executive Ben Silbermann would step down and Google commerce executive Bill Ready would take the helm.

Walcott, who was chief legal officer and general counsel at Discover and spent more than three years at the financial services company, previously held senior legal roles at PayPal Holdings Inc and American Express Co. She will oversee Pinterest's legal, compliance and public policy teams, the company said.

She is board chair of the Minority Corporate Counsel Association, a group that works to advance diversity in corporate legal departments and law firms.

A Discover spokesperson said in an email that the company wishes Walcott well and appreciates her contributions. Deputy general counsel Simon Halfin will serve as Discover's acting general counsel while the company looks for a successor, the spokesperson said.

A judge gave final approval in June to a settlement that resolved a shareholder derivative lawsuit against Pinterest, under which the company must spend $50 million over 10 years on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The lawsuit, which was filed in 2020 after former employees went public about alleged mistreatment, accused company executives and directors of participating in and tacitly endorsing a culture of race and sex discrimination. The executives and directors denied wrongdoing.

