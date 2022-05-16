Plaintiffs' firm Sanford Heisler picks up former Seyfarth Shaw lawyer

Signage is seen on the doorway of the legal firm Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Nancy Rafuse will be Sanford Heisler's firmwide litigation head

(Reuters) - Nancy Rafuse, who has spent much of her 30-year legal career defending employers, has joined plaintiffs' employment law firm Sanford Heisler Sharp as its head of litigation, the firm said Monday.

Rafuse was a partner at Seyfarth Shaw until December when she retired. She said the sudden passing of her spouse and the COVID-19 pandemic had caused her to "rethink everything."

"I just didn't have it in me to keep grinding and billing 2,000 hours a year and 500 hours of business development," she said.

Rafuse, a veteran of several large law firms, moves to a firm that has established a reputation for suing them. Sanford Heisler Sharp has brought employment discrimination lawsuits against global firms like Morrison Foerster, Proskauer Rose and Jones Day.

After retirement, Rafuse began teaching at the University of Georgia School of Law, but decided to begin practicing again after having conversations with David Sanford, Sanford Heisler's chairman.

Rafuse and Sanford met when the two lawyers represented opposing parties in a race discrimination class action case brought against restaurant chain Cracker Barrel, the firm said. After five years, the case was settled for $8.7 million, according to Sanford Heisler.

Though she has defended employers in the past, Rafuse said she has also taken on plaintiffs' cases.

"I feel like I have a pretty good sort of 360-degree perspective on these types of cases. It's both my skill set and my passion," she said.

Sanford Heisler has six offices, but Rafuse will be working from Atlanta, where the firm said it currently does not have an outpost.

Before Rafuse was a partner at Seyfarth Shaw, she worked at Polsinelli and Paul Hastings, and ran her own firm, Rafuse Hill & Hodges, for more than 10 years.

Reporting by Chinekwu Osakwe

