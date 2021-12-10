Porter Hedges adds IP litigation attorney in Houston

Summary

(Reuters) - Houston-based midsize firm Porter Hedges said that Sarah Ring will be joining as an IP partner in its main office.

Ring, who leaves 32-attorney Houston trial firm Daniels & Tredennick, will be part of the IP section of Porter Hedges' litigation practice group, according to a Wednesday announcement.

She was a natural gas engineer before attending law school and now represents oil and gas clients in addition to automobile, medical device and consumer products companies, according to Porter Hedges.

Ring works on commercial litigation, and represents clients before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the United States Patent Office, the firm said.

Porter Hedges has offices in Houston as well as Oklahoma City, according to its website, which said the firm is full-service but has a "particular preeminence" in the energy sector.

“We are thrilled that Sarah has joined our intellectual property team which is a priority for the firm and continues to grow. Her broad-based commercial litigation experience and technical background are an ideal fit for our firm and our clients,” said Porter Hedges managing partner, Rob Reedy, in a statement.

A representative from Daniels & Tredennick was not immediately available for comment.

