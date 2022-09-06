Practical tips for taking companies private

Law firms Baker & McKenzie LLP Follow

September 6, 2022 - As rising interest rates and recession fears weigh on public company valuations, management at public companies may be increasingly weighing the option of going private. Historically, recessions are challenging times for take-privates: In the Great Recession, for example, take-private deal volume more than halved in a 2008-09 recession period as compared to a 2006-07 pre-recession period.

Conversely, current high levels of cash ⸺ "dry powder" ⸺ combined with lower valuations seem to be continuing to drive private equity M&A activity through the middle of 2022. For management teams and their counsel exploring take-private options in such an environment, we offer the following tips:

Find the money [first]. In order to take out a target's public equity, management needs to find capital ⸺ equity, debt or both to replace that value, plus a premium. Most frequently, it is helpful to partner with an established private equity firm unless management has its own capital reserves. An established private equity firm would serve as an anchor investor around which to build the rest of the capital structure.

In any such partnership, however, management and its counsel should recognize that private equity firms will demand significant governance rights and will be more active than the public company shareholders they are replacing. Conversations about the post-closing relationship should be honest and transparent, with a focus on aligning vision and working styles.

With or without private equity firms, companies should also consider building out an additional syndicate of equity investors. A private equity firm's existing limited partner relationships offer a ready source for co-investors. At the funding phase, confidentiality is typically paramount: Conversations should be limited to trusted investors until further advanced. Typically, as conversations mature, participants would enter into a consortium agreement to govern the joint bid.

On the debt side, having a "highly confident" letter from a reputable bank is helpful when it comes time for the company board to evaluate a take-private proposal. Such a letter demonstrates both proposal credibility and debt financing viability (though not a financing guarantee). When it comes time to actually sign a deal, almost all boards will expect debt financing sources to deliver a debt commitment letter committing to funding such financing. But that step is unnecessary at the outset.

Importantly, at the outset, buyers should do this "in the background." Informal conversations aside, do not formally approach the target board until the financing package is in place, as once the board is approached, the parties are "on the clock."

The value of a financial advisor. Management and its counsel may be tempted to forgo financial advisors given that they know the company so well. Financial advisors are, however, helpful in building out a proposed capital structure for the take-private.

Having a financial advisor could allow for a layer of anonymity when the management team conducts initial outreach to financing sources on a no-names basis, and also gives the management team an expanded network of financing relationships to draw from.

Respect the legal rules of the road. A take-private is among the most litigation-prone corporate transactions, and there is a narrow path (sometimes unavailable) to getting deferential judicial review of such transaction.

At a high level:

•Avoid contaminating independent directors. The best practice for responding to a take-private proposal is to form a "special committee" of independent directors, to review the bid. In order to establish that independence, it is important to not offer those directors any role or stake in the post-closing company or do anything else that would impair their objectivity.

•Expect publicity. If the buyer group owns more than 5% of the public equity, the take-private proposal would need to be made public under Securities and Exchange Commission rules. So, expect that once the proposal is made, the company is "in play," which means both elevated trading prices and volume as merger arbs (i.e., hedge funds that trade on the announcement and probability of significant corporate events) move in, drawing potential unsolicited interest from others.

•Prepare for litigation (but don't be deterred by it). Assume that all of your internal correspondence could become discoverable (unless legally privileged). Also know that, due to SEC rules, any reports or presentations that a management bidder group gets from its financial advisors will likely need to be publicly filed. Going private transactions are a ripe source for plaintiff firms, so expect to get sued.

Managing negotiations. A special committee's typical first response to a take-private proposal is to consider launching a solicitation process. Whether this happens depends on whether the buyer group has enough of a voting interest to be able to block a third-party sale, and whether it has indicated any willingness to sell to a third-party buyer at the right price.

If a process is run, expect that the management team will be asked to participate in management sessions and should do so in good faith. An attractive third-party bid still would not preclude management participation via rollover arrangements and/or post-closing retention arrangements.

Even if a process is not run, expect the committee to negotiate hard to extract additional value for the non-affiliated shareholders. The committee nearly always has the trump card of saying "no." So come prepared, with valuation analysis in hand, to justify the offer price as fair. And maybe keep a few nickels in your back pocket.

