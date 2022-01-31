Pro Bono Heroes: Jenner, rights center seek justice for Gitmo detainee

Law firms Center for Constitutional Rights See all

Jenner & Block LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - “A stain on the moral fiber of America.” That’s how seven jurors, all senior military officers, described what happened to Majid Khan at secret CIA prisons overseas in the early years of the war on terror, where he said he was subjected to torture.

For Khan’s lawyers, Jenner & Block co-managing partner Katya Jestin and J. Wells Dixon of the Center for Constitutional Rights, the jurors’ October 2021 clemency letter was powerful vindication for their client, who pleaded guilty to terrorism charges 10 years ago and has cooperated with U.S. authorities ever since.

In February, they say the 41-year-old “high-value detainee” will be eligible for release from Guantánamo Bay after 19 years of incarceration.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

For their work on Khan’s behalf, Jestin and Wells are Legal Action’s Pro Bono Heroes for January, recognized along with co-counsel Michael Lyness, Ian Moss and Jon Jackson from the Military Commissions Defense Organization.

To be clear, this is not a story of an innocent man who was wrongly accused. Khan -- a citizen of Pakistan whose family immigrated to the U.S. when he was 16 -- admitted to conspiring with members of al Qaeda to commit murder, as well as providing material support for terrorism and spying.

“He did some terrible things,” Jestin said, adding that Khan has taken full responsibility and expressed contrition. “You still can’t torture people.”

Her firm as a whole has contributed to his defense, with 89 Jenner lawyers and paralegals donating more than 6,500 hours of time worth about $4.4 million, according to the firm.

In a 39-page statement that Khan in October read aloud to the military sentencing commission, he described being hung from a beam by his hands for days, naked except for a hood over his head. Guards would “throw ice water on my naked body every hour or two and placed a fan to blow directly on me,” he said.

He told of being beaten, waterboarded and raped anally by objects; deprived of sleep and food; kept isolated and shackled in a cell -- pitch dark or always light -- with music blaring 24 hours a day.

This went on for three years, from the time of his arrest in Karachi, Pakistan, in 2003 until he was transferred to Guantánamo in 2006.

“Whenever I was being tortured, I told them what I thought they wanted to hear. I lied just to make the abuse stop,” he wrote.

From the beginning, Khan said he asked for a lawyer – a request that was denied until he got to Guantánamo, where he is one of 39 remaining prisoners. His family (including his wife and daughter, who was born after his arrest and whom he has never met) had no idea what had happened to him.

“They thought he was dead,” Dixon said.

When Khan’s name came up in connection with another case, his family in 2006 reached out to the Center for Constitutional Rights, which filed a habeas petition on his behalf.

Dixon’s first contact with his client was a postcard from Guantánamo, where he said Khan wrote something along the lines of “I think you’re my lawyer. Help me.” Still, Dixon didn’t actually meet him for another year, in 2007.

“It became clear why we were being kept away. He was very badly tortured while in CIA detention,” Dixon said. “He was a mess, physically and psychologically.”

At the time, the government considered Khan’s treatment to be “highly classified. There was nobody I could talk to about this,” Dixon said.

A Justice Department spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment about the case.

Around 2008, there was increasing talk (which ultimately came to nothing) about trying Gitmo prisoners in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. That’s when the Center for Constitutional Rights sought Jenner & Block for assistance, recognizing the need for “co-counsel who had deep DOJ experience and knew that world,” Dixon said.

The nonprofit enlisted then-Jenner partner Andrew Weissmann (who exited in 2011 to become general counsel of the FBI) and Jestin, a former federal prosecutor who had handled major organized crime cases.

Attitudes about representing accused terrorists in the intervening years have mellowed somewhat, but at the time, Jestin recalled that it was a highly controversial move. For example, a senior Pentagon official in 2007 suggested that corporate clients should sever business ties with law firms that did so.

But Jestin told me she didn’t hesitate to say yes once she learned of Khan's torture.

To her, the representation stems from a desire “to preserve our democracy,” she said.

As for those who might question her patriotism, she said, “It’s quite the opposite.” Her advocacy is born of a belief in the rule of law and commitment to human rights.

Jestin has made more than a dozen trips to Guantánamo, usually for a week at a time, where she’s been housed in modified metal shipping containers with spotty internet service. Given her demanding white-collar practice and duties as co-managing partner of a 430-lawyer AmLaw 200 firm, it’s been a major commitment.

“A long journey,” is how she put it.

In 2012, Jestin took the lead in hammering out a novel pretrial agreement, where Khan pledged his full cooperation with U.S. authorities. However, his actual sentencing was delayed while he offered assistance pursuant to the deal.

Jestin and Wells in a series of motions went on to argue that Khan deserved sentencing credit for his torture while in CIA detention. In 2020, the military commission ruled that he was subjected to “shocking mistreatment” – a decision that paved the way for a significant reduction in his sentence.

Khan will finish serving his time in February, though before he can be released, the U.S. government needs to find a third-party country (not the U.S. or Pakistan) to accept him for resettlement.

When sentencing negotiations were underway, Khan had what Jestin called “a red line. He had to tell his story."

In his Oct. 28 sentencing hearing in Guantánamo, he spoke for two hours about the torture. Dixon said it was “the first time any former CIA prisoner talked at length about what happened to him" in a public forum.

Seven of the eight military jurors were so moved that they issued a hand-written letter urging clemency.

The “complete disregard for the foundational concepts upon which the constitution was founded is an affront to American values and concept of justice,” they wrote. “The treatment of Mr. Khan in the hands of U.S. personnel should be a source of shame for the U.S. government.”

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.