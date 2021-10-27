Pro bono work increased during COVID as remote volunteering spread

Signage is seen outside of the American Bar Association (ABA) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firm pro bono hours hit an all-time high in 2020

Some busy attorneys are taking limited-scope pro bono work

(Reuters) - The American Bar Association is spotlighting pro bono lawyers and organizations Oct. 24 to 30 during its annual Celebrate Pro Bono Week, with ABA President Reginald Turner calling the need for volunteer attorneys “tremendous.”

But the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed lawyer pro bono efforts. Instead, it may have accelerated them.

The number of pro bono hours performed by law firm lawyers hit a new high in 2020, according to the Pro Bono Institute, a national group that encourages firms and corporate legal departments to provide free legal services. Last year, 123 firms participating in the Institute’s Law Firm Pro Bono Challenge performed a combined 5.4 million hours of free work — up from 5 million hours by 127 firms in 2019 — according to the Institute’s latest report. (Figures aren’t yet available for 2021.)

Lawyers have stepped up to provide pro bono help during the pandemic, experts said, but the nature of that work has shifted. Many legal services providers now offer their services remotely, making it easier for attorneys to participate, said Sharon Bashan, a director at OneJustice, a network of legal aid providers in California.

“In some ways, it has been an equalizer,” she said. “COVID has shown us that an attorney from San Francisco can volunteer their time at a clinic in a rural region of California.”

The number of visitors to Pro Bono Net's searchable list of pro bono opportunities ballooned to more than 24,000 since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to Jeanne Ortiz, the organization’s pro bono and strategic initiatives manager. By contrast, the guide drew about 6,000 visitors in 2019.

Individual jurisdictions have also seen surging interest in pro bono work. The D.C Bar’s Pro Bono Center said this week that 65 law firms delivered a record 1 million hours of pro bono work last year for local residents, up from 979,000 hours in 2019. The average number of annual pro bono hours among the 9,328 volunteer attorneys was 91.

“D.C. lawyers have increased their commitment to their neighbors in need during the pandemic, which has hit communities of color particularly hard,” said Darryl Maxwell, acting executive director of the D.C. Bar Pro Bono Center.

While law firms have stayed busy with client work during the pandemic, lawyers are still making time to fulfill their pro bono commitments, Bashan said, even it that means more short-term projects or limited-scope clinics.

