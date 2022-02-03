Pro-wrestling, NBA legal vet swaps law firms for Willkie Farr

Signage at the legal offices of the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher in New York City, New York, U.S., May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - More than a week after poaching a music industry lawyer from a rival law firm, Willkie, Farr & Gallagher has hired a leading sports attorney from O'Melveny & Myers.

Jared Bartie, who co-chaired O'Melveny's sports industry group, has joined Willkie as a partner in New York, the firm said Thursday.

Prior to joining O'Melveny in 2017, Bartie was the general counsel at World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, NBA team Charlotte Bobcats, and the United States Tennis Association.

Bartie's practice includes facility naming rights, sponsorship deals and media rights agreements. He's been active in esports, representing companies such as Envy Gaming Inc and Gen.G Esports, which own teams that compete in "Call of Duty," "League of Legends," and other video games. Bartie also advised Jerry Jones, the owner of NFL team Dallas Cowboys, when he purchased a stake in esports team Complexity Gaming in 2017, according to his former law firm.

His arrival at Willkie comes on the heels of the firm hiring Sid Fohrman, the leader of Sheppard Mullin's music industry team and esports and games industry team, in Los Angeles. Fohrman's clients have included Peloton Interactive Inc and Mastercard Inc.

Willkie is a new entrant in the Los Angeles legal market, having opened there in September with a trio of partners from Venable. Willkie on Thursday also said it had tapped Cooley private equity partner Ray LaSoya for the L.A. office, bringing its size to 50 lawyers, including 16 partners.

An O'Melveny spokesperson said the firm wished Bartie well. A Cooley spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

